Bollywood movie Brahmastra continues to mint moolah at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer began in tremendous fashion in its opening weekend post which it maintained solid holds through the rest of its first week and then, received a huge boost again in its second weekend. The Karan Johar production and Ayan Mukerji directorial has now held well once more in its second week, with the Brahmastra box office collection presently reading ₹216.50 crore nett across the country. However, there are those who're hellbent on denying its hit status, including some from within Bollywood. Alia's sister, Pooja Bhatt, has now given them a fitting response.

Pooja Bhatt opens up on Brahmastra box office collection

Revelling in the joy of Brahmastra Part One Shiva, Pooja Bhatt said, "Alia knows how to separate her personal (life) from the professional (one) She doesn't think she needs to give her opinion for everything or that you (the audience) has a right to every area of her life and that's how she's engineered to live her life. Brahmastra for me was very special, I went first day first show." When we pressed her further about those deliberately trying to devalue the box office collection of the movie, Pooja added, "My point is that do you need to answer that? The proof is in the pudding, the collections speak for themselves. Time is the best review and critic, the rest is all noise."

Brahmastra box office collection

Bollywood stars and Alia Bhatt would already be on cloud nine these days given the fantastic response that has received at the box office. The Brahmastra box office collection stands at ₹170 crore nett in India, with ₹151 crore nett coming from the Hindi version alone. If the jumps of Brahmastra Part One Shiva, directed by , and produced by 's Dharma productions, take it to ₹200 crore nett (all languages) in India, then it's all but certain to round off at ₹250 crore nett and be a clean hit.