Prince Narula: I do not care if people troll Yuvika and my relationship; we are very happy together

Former Roadies and Bigg Boss contestant Prince Narula could not have asked for more in his TV career. He is doing a daily soap, Badho Bahu and a reality show, Roadies Xtreme. This week, he will be seen on the new show, MTV Troll Police, which is making a lot of noise. Bollywood Life caught up with him for an interview. Talking about the new season of Roadies Xtreme, he said, "It is going to be very Xtreme. Everyone will enjoy it a lot due to the new level of challenges. We are not choosing contestants. There is a pool. We are looking at people who are physically fit and ones who can inspire people. This year, we have a lot of girls on the show. The maximum number of girls are here in this season. This has busted the perception that Roadies is just a show for guys. This is the biggest change on the show. We talk about gender equality and we can see it on the show. I feel even girls have understood that there is a lot in the show for them."

He will be coming tomorrow on Troll Police on MTV. Talking about trolls, Prince said, "I do not read trolls. My fans answer them. I was too busy working to be reading all this. My troll raised questions on my work and how I got work on khairat (charity). It is disheartening that a person who does not know me is raising doubts about what I have done or achieved in life. This particular troll speaks badly about my show. On Troll Police, there is a special task designed for the troll. I wanted to show it to him that a lot of effort goes into making a show. When he did all the tasks and failed, he understood the situation and was apologetic. I feel people who troll are depressed in life." The reality show winner also spoke about how he felt knowing that these trolls had no idea about the effect on their words and statements on celebs. "They have no idea about the damage," says Prince.

We also asked him about how he felt about TV couples being trolled. Karan Kundrra had revealed how depressed Anusha Dandekar would be with trolls who wanted him to reunite with ex-girlfriend, Kritika Kamra. On this, Prince opined, "People do not know how happy Anusha and Karan are. Trolls do not know this. I am very happy to be engaged. Our families are. I do not care what trolls think about Yuvika and my relationship. Some have asked me why did I get engaged so early but such statements do not make a difference. They have no jobs in this world. I feel a show like Troll Police is the need of the hour." Also Read - Mandira Bedi on internet trolls: It is very disturbing to read such comments