Director Prakash Jha is synonymous these days with the web series, Aashram. However, the filmmaker has already acquired legendary status with films like Gangaajal, Apaharan, Raajneeti and Mrityudand. Of these, GangaCajal has already received a sequel, Jai Gangaajal. What about other Prakash Jha movies though, especially Raajneeti, which is more than ripe for a sequel, and whose sequel has already been broached before? Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the multiple-award-winning filmmaker has finally opened up about Raajneeti 2.

Raajneeti 2 scrip confirmed by Director Prakash Jha

Confirming that the script of Raajneeti 2 has been penned down, but still hinting that he's in two minds about taking it ahead, Prakash Jha said, "I like to explore new subjects. Raajneeti is one subject where there is another part, which has been written. But, you know, in the field of politics, so much changes (compared to when the script was written), so maybe, but I'm not too sure. There are new subjects on which I've been working on."

Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha remain tight-lipped about Esha Gupta

In the same interview, we had also tried quizzing Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol, who was also a part of the conversation, about Esha Gupta's character in Aashram season 3, given how much intrigue and ambiguity it spelled from the trailer. Initially joking about character, said, "She might just be a ghost, you'll agree with me when you see it that she was there in the first two episodes (not really as this we again stress that this was a joke." On a more serious note, added, "Obviously, it'll be a spoiler if we tell you, so we can't reveal anything." Well, you can't blame us for trying our luck, can you?

Aashram 3 release date

Aashram 3 releases on 3rd June on MX Player.