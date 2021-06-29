Rakhi Sawant: I want to become a mother, ab time ho gaya hai [Exclusive]

Love her or hate her, you simply can’t ignore her. That’s for you. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the ex Bigg Boss contestant opened up on getting her eggs frozen and wanting to be a mother. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tamannaah Bhatia and others that will tickle your funny bone

Rakhi took a decision well in time to have her eggs frozen. When we prodded on how she came about taking the step, Rakhi said, "Women face a lot of issues with their periods and fibroids, aur phir conceive karne mein badi takleef hoti hai. After a certain age, it is complicated to become a mother. And if one wants to work long term in Bollywood, you can decide to have kids in the future and freeze your eggs to make that possible. So it's better if one freezes their eggs."

She also revealed that she is ready to become a mother now. "Yes, I want to become a mother. Ab time ho gaya hai. Since I have my eggs frozen, I can also work. Agar mere husband aate hain to accha hai warna in future, koi to decision mujhe lena hi padega."

She was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and made it oh-so-entertaining. Now, she desires to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 as well, but with her husband Ritesh this time. She states, “I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn’t leave his wife like this after getting married. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge. Insaan ka sara temperament Bigg Boss house mein neeche aa jaata hai.”

Rakhi recently featured in Saregama’s dance number called Dream Mein Entry and is being appreciated for her livewire performance.