Rakhi Sawant slams KRK amid his fight with Mika Singh; says, ‘Jo insaan Salman Khan ji ke khilaaf bolega, hum log use chhodenge nahin’ [Exclusive]

Mika Singh and KRK had a public spat recently after KRK's review of Radhe. Mika made a video as well on KRK to mock him. Rakhi Sawant has now spoken to us about it.