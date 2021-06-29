Rakhi Sawant slams KRK amid his fight with Mika Singh; says, ‘Jo insaan Salman Khan ji ke khilaaf bolega, hum log use chhodenge nahin’ [Exclusive]

As you might be aware, Mika Singh and KRK had a public spat recently after KRK’s review of Radhe. Mika made a video on KRK as well. In an exclusive interview with us, Rakhi Sawant spoke about their fight. She said, “I am close to both Mika Singh and KRK. Ek dost hai aur ek bhai hai. Lekin KRK se hum log definitely naaraaz hain kyunki unhone Salman Khan ji ke khilaaf bola hai. I am upset with him. Mika has sung many songs featuring Salman. Jo insaan Salman ji ke khilaaf bolega, hum log use chhodenge nahin.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up, the price of Priyanka Chopra's date night outfit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a 'cat lady'

Watch her interview below:

Rakhi went on to support Mika's song on KRK. She said, "Woh gaana sahi hai KRK ke liye. Bilkul perfect hai. How can you use Salman for your publicity? Who gave you the right to comment on Salman's film Radhe and uspe apni judgement dein.

On her recent patch-up with Mika, Rakhi said, "Our fight is a thing of the past. Who doesn't make mistakes? Purane gade hue murde kyun ukhadne hain? This is a new Rakhi Sawant. I forgive people now. We are good friends now." As you might remember, during Rakhi Sawant's birthday bash in 2006, Mika was accused of forcefully kissing her.

On a different note, Rakhi said that she wants to become a mother now. “Yeah, I want to become a mother. Ab time ho gaya hai. Since I have my eggs frozen, I can also work. Agar mere husband aate hain to accha hai warna in future, koi to decision mujhe lena hi padega.”

Rakhi recently featured in Saregama’s dance number called Dream Mein Entry and is being appreciated for her livewire performance.