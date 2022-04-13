After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's grand nuptials, followed by that of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir and Alia's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Many sources within the industry are of the opinion that the happening A-list couple will walk down the aisle sometime between 13th and 17th April in a hush-hush ceremony. However, Alia's step-brother, Rahul Bhatt, later revealed that the date has been postponed to 20th April, only to refute it soon after as false reporting, claiming that the wedding is going forward according to the initially planned dates. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her glow and gorgeous outfit; ‘OMG! How beautiful she is,’ say fans – watch

Naturally, almost all of Bollywood is cock-a-hoop over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, what with the cordial and long-standing relationship that both the Kapoors and Bhatts share with most in the film industry. To that effect, pre-wedding wishes have already been pouring in from whomever the media is getting a chance to quiz about the shaadi of the season.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt also shared his thoughts about the grand marriage while talking to the Times of India, where he first inquired, "Is he (Ranbir) getting married?" After which he added, "If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other's hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy."

Now, the darling Dutt added something more to his earlier wish in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where he disclosed just how special his reel version (Ranbir played Sanju in the eponymous biopic, for the uninitiated) is to him. When we quizzed him about his equation with the future groom while discussing the former's upcoming movie, KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt said without hesitation, “He's like a child to me, he's my baccha (kid).”

Spoken straight from the heart in true Dutt style.