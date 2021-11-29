Rani Mukerji may not be doing hardcore, mainstream movies, opposite popular leading men these days, but what she's bringing to the table is just as important – powerful female-centric films with enough commercial elements, reaching a large enough audience. At the forefront of Rani's second phase has been the Mardaani franchise, with both films so far not only clicking at the box office, but also presenting strong social issues and topical themes, smartly wrapped in a commercial package. There was a a 5-year gap though between the first 2 Mardaani movies, so we were wondering how long it would be before we get a third installment and what it might be about this time. Graciously, Rani Mukerji indulged BollywoodLife's curiosity in an exclusive video interview. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Rani Mukerji: Mardaani 2 announces her new film titled 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Revealing why there's been no word yet about Mardaani 3, said, "Main toh baat karti rehti hoon, par mera writer (Gopi Puthran, who has written both Mardaani movie and also directed Mardaani 2) kuch likh nahi raha hai. Toh abhi yeh interview ke baad, main wapas usse phone karungi, bolungi likho, jaldi likho. (I keep talking about it, but my writer hasn't penned anything yet. So, after this interview, I'm going to call him again and tell him to quickly write something). Because I also love the franchise a lot, it's a franchise very close to my heart. However, with such a franchise, I think it's important to bring a very relevant cause."

Opening on what should never be done with the franchise, the star added, "Agar ek cause hai, jo bahut hi relevant hai, aur jo cheez hum bolenge uss film ke through, woh important honi chahiye. Jab tak woh nahi milta, 3 banane ka koi fayda nahi hai. Mardaani 3 tabhi logo ko pasand aayegi jab koi cause ko lekar hum baat karenge aur koi cheez ho jo relevant ho. (If there's a cause, which is very relevant and what we say through the film if that's important, then only it makes sense to make Mardaani 3. Till we don't get that, there's no point in making Mardaani 3. People will only like it when we take a relevant cause and talk about it.)"

Watch Rani Mukerji's full video interview below:

So, there you have it – finally, some information on Mardaani 3, straight from the horse's mouth.