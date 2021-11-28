Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan had formed one of the iconic, eternal onscreen pairs in Bollywood. In fact, her pairing with SRK has got to be the best after the superstar and 's jodi. Now, with Rani Mukerji still doing movies albeit not with the same propensity as before, we were wondering what are the chances of her and rekindling their fantastic onscreen chemistry in a beautiful love story, directed by none other than her husband and YRF head honcho, , who has a 100% blockbuster record with SRK. Indulging BollywoodLife, opened up about the same in an exclusive video interview.

“Adi (Aditya Chopra) makes films he believe in and our relationship as husband and wife...I think we work with each other as thorough professionals. When I receive a script, which I think I should work on and I believe he should produce it, then and then only do we work together on it. Otherwise, we don't believe in...like they say, projects (referring to films made for the heck of it)...we don't believe in making projects, we believe in making films. So, when such an opportunity arises, where such a story comes forth, wherein he feels that Rani and Shah Rukh would look good in this film, then he'll definitely make that film,” said Rani Mukerji.

For the record, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have acted in five movies opposite each other (not counitng those, where either of them had a cameo), of which four were box office hits.