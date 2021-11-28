Rani Mukerji opens up on romancing Shah Rukh Khan once again in a movie directed by Aditya Chopra [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

With Rani Mukerji still doing movies albeit not with the same propensity as before, we were wondering what are the chances of her and Shah Rukh Khan rekindling their fantastic onscreen chemistry in a beautiful love story, directed by none other than her husband and YRF head honcho, Aditya Chopra, who has a 100% blockbuster record with SRK