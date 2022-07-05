Ranveer Singh was thrust into a state of euphoria, more so that we're accustomed to seeing him in, when he landed Karan Johar's next directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Along with an ensemble cast for the ages, including Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, besides the lead pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie also ushers in the return of Karan Johar to the Director's mantle after a massive hiatus of 7 years – given that his last venture as captain was 2016's hit romantce, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and his next is slated to release in 2023. Suffice it to say that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood movies of 2023. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Lindsay Lohan sparks marriage rumours; Jungkook and Charlie Puth in a BL relationship and more

Ranveer Singh drops hint about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Opening up about the subject and treatment of the film in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, said, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a quintessential movie, it's vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films – the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it's all packed in there; every trope you've seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved – all there."

Ranveer Singh reveals how the movie is KJo's zany take on K3G

Elaborating on the plot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and drawing an obscure analogy with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the star added, "It's been eons since a film like this has come, and now to do it with a man who invented this genre of 'all about loving your family' – it's going to be his quirkiest, zaniest film, and it's shaped up so well, we're about 60% through with it. The movie is going to be amazing."

Watch Ranveer Singh's entire video interview below:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releases on 10th February 2023.