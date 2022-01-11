Ranveer Singh was over the moon, even more so that he usually is, when he bagged Karan Johar's next directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Besides an ensemble cast to die for, which includes Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi besides Ranveer, the movie also marks Karan Johar's return to the Director's chair after a massive hiatus of six years – his last outing being 2016's hit romantic film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It goes without saying that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of 2022's most eagerly awaited Bollywood movies.

Moreover, Ranveer Singh's last release, the Kabir Khan directorial, 83, may have received glowing reviews form critics, coupled with amazing word-of-mouth from those who did watch it in theatres, but, unfortunately, it'll go down as one of those gems that simply did not click at the box office due to a variety of factors, which simply didn't work in the film's favour, but will also no doubt be destined to end up a cult-classic in future a la , or . So, all eyes are now on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.