Ranveer Singh recently sat down for an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where he opened up in full earnestness about his post-marital life with superstar wife Deepika Padukone, what's the new, amazing this he's discovered about her, and how their relationship has evolved. Opening up about what he's discovered about Deepika Padukone post marriage, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh said, "Just her strength and resilience, how anchored she is, how grounded she is and how independently she's lived her life."

Speaking about his post-marital life with Deepika Padukone and how their relationship has evolved, added, "I've gotten to know her even more intimately and the more I do, the more I see that she's such a beautiful person, touchwood. And the more you get to know her, the more you realise that she's absolutely pure, with such a lovely spirit, and I'm very, very lucky and blessed to have her in my life."

BollywoodLife was also the first to be informed that the release date of Cirkus will be announced today, 10th May, at 11 a.m, when Ranveer revealed to us, "We are seated her this evening. Tomorrow, morning, 11 a.m., the release date of Cirkus will be announced. So, it's just a matter of waiting for a few hours and you'll get to know about its release date." In the same interview, the actor added, "Like Rohit sir ( ) usually does, if he likes a older story, feels there's great potential in it, he takes a skeleton of it, just sort of like the pillars of the narrative...this one significant, important beat...and then this and this and this, and then he makes his own version."

Cirkus also stars , , , , , , and a host other talented actors. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which hits theatres on 13th May worldwide.