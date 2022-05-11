Ranveer Singh recently sat down for an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Among the many topics discussed, Ranveer Singh also shared his thoughts on the Hindi debate, which has currently become a raging subject after Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa's slightly fractious Twitter exchange, post the latter's comments on Bollywood movies not working down South like their counterparts are working up North. Later the Hindi row gathered more momentum after Kangana Ranaut, too, shared her opinion on it at the Dhaakad trailer launch, followed by Sonu Nigam. Also Read - Nick Jonas calms daughter Malti with his singing skills; melts wife Priyanka Chopra's heart

Ranveer Singh opens up on Hindi debate

"See, I'm an artist, and I don't have that much knowledge about film business as I'm neither a trade person nor a producer. I'm a paid professional, I get money to showcase my art before the camera and my knowledge is limited to that. So, only from my personal point of view I can say that these films (South movies dubbed in Hindi and marketed as pan-India films) are actually great films as they are," the actor said after we inquired what he feels about the topic.

Ranveer advocates for no language-based difference in cinema

Elaborating on why there should be no difference based on language at least in the realm of Indian cinema, added, “I saw Pushpa, I don't speak Telugu. I saw RRR, I don't speak the language – but I was in awe absolutely of these films and of the craft. I can only say that I appreciate excellence in craft that the films have showcased and I'm very proud of how wonderfully well they're doing and how they've been accepted by different kinds of audiences. It makes me very, very proud because I've never looked upon such films as others. Yeh toh sab apna hi hai, yaar, (they're all our films, my friend); Indian cinema ek hai (Indian cinema is one).” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu REJECTS Bollywood, KGF 2 crosses Rs 1100 cr mark and more

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which hits theatres on 13th May worldwide.