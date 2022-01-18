and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has collected more than Rs. 300 crore worldwide and the Hindi dubbed version of the film has collected Rs. 89 crore. Rashmika is getting positive reviews for her performance in the film, and her song Saami Saami has been getting a great response. BollywoodLife recently interacted with the actress and spoke to her about the success of Pushpa, and also asked her about the second part of the film titled Pushpa: The Rule. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Bangarraju storms the box office, Dhanush separates from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and more

When we asked her if she anticipated that the movie will get such a great response, Rashmika said, "Pushpa is something which all of us worked really hard on like how my co-star (Allu Arjun) keeps saying that it's the hard work of four films which we have put in one. I have been always saying that we are going to take people in a different world altogether."

"So, did I expect such a response? Well, I had no idea what to expect, it's the biggest film in my career, and I have never done something like that before. So, if you have not done anything like that before, you can't expect anything from it. You know that it's going to be big, but you don't know how big it's going to be. I was confident about Pushpa as I had seen how much work is going into it. I knew what we are trying to show people. So, I knew what exactly the film is capable of," the actress added.

When asked when she will start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika said, “I don’t know if I can reveal that (laughs). But soon!”

Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is slated to release in December this year.