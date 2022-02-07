Ram Charan's two upcoming releases, Acharya and RC15 (tentative title), have already begun picking up steam, more so since the first movie has Mega Power Star sharing screen space the first time with his legendary superstar father, Chiranjeevi, in a full-fledged role, while the second will see him in his second pan-India film after RRR, besides again marking the first time that he'll be working with celebrated Tamil cinema filmmaker Ram Charan. Suffice it to say that excitement for both projects are already touching the roof. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump in sun-kissed pictures from Dubai; fans can't stop praising her beauty – View Post

Ram Charan will next be seen in RRR, arguably the biggest Indian movie after Baahubali 2, directed by the one and only S.S. Rajamouli, and costarring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and . However, given the amount of time an actor needs to dedicate for a Rajamouli project, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and theatrical shutdown, which means that Ram Charan's last release was Vinaya Vidheya Rama back in 2019, and so, people can't wait for Acharya and longer.

Prior to the release of RRR, BollywoodLife caught up with Ram Charan for an exclusive interview, where he divulged some exclusive inside scoop on RC15 with Director Shankar. Opening up about the movie, he said, "We just started it (RC15). Let us go through it without any problems of the (COVID-19) pandemic and we'll talk about it soon...very soon."

Elaborating how he finally came on board for Acharya, the actor added, “I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices...like someone from outside the family of course. However, out Director, sir had decided somehow, one day, to call my and say, 'I know you're working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film (Acharya), but I'm not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement, the script comfort to have me in it.' So, the script demanded it...not like we both decided (Chiranjeevi and him)...come on, let's make a movie together. I think the Director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets (of RRR) for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot for my mother, the fans and the script that I came into the project.”

Watch Ram Charan's entire video interview below:

RC15 also stars as the female lead with Anjali, Jayaram and Srikanth also apparently having been roped in for pivotal supporting roles.