Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and , has been delayed yet again, owing to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the effect it might have on theatres functioning smoothly, particularly in the Hindi belt. However, before RRR could be postponed for the umpteenth time, BollywoodLife got in touch with three of its pillars, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan for an exclusive interview, where, among the many topics touched upon, the conversation delved deep into how the blockbuster filmmaker has balanced historical fans on India's freedom struggle with his own imagination for creative liberty. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Indian, Pukar, Roja, Krantiveer and more forgotten Bollywood patriotic gems you can watch on ZEE5, Netflix, Voot and more

Opening on straddling both boats, Rajamouli said, “Whether a story is commercial or if it'll bring in all the money that's been put in is a completely different factor. Whether it's historical, fictional or a combination of both, that aspect remains same for every film – for me, that comes later. For me, the beginning is about whether that particular story is exciting to me. Am I kicked up about it? Is this the kind of story I want to live for the next 2-3 years...making it. keeping everyone involved in it, excited about it? If those answers are 'yes', then the commercial aspects will fall into place, you don't need to think too much them. It's just about whether we're excited about it or not for a long period of time. This (RRR) is a complete fictitious story, but based upon real characters – that's one kind of experiment nobody has done it here, in Indian cinema, at least in mainstream films. So, that's what we're doing – a complete fictional tale based on real freedom fighters. That is very, very exciting to me, that comes into my genre, I define the rules of my world, and we run the show there.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares latest pictures from Maldives; calls it her happy place and we couldn't agree more