Bappi Lahiri, one of India's greatest music icons and a the King of Disco, breathed his last early today morning, 16th February, after suffering from a volley of health disorders over the past month. Breaking the sad news of Bappi Lahiri's death, a statement film the music director/singer's family read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated.” Also Read - BTS X Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook dancing to Pag Ghunghroo Baandh is a perfect tribute to the late Disco King

Earlier, the news of Bappida's death broke, when PTI quoted a spokesperson who said, “Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.” Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: A jawan from Indo Tibetan Border Police pays a heartening tribute to the King of Pop - Watch

BollywoodLife got in touch exclusively with celebrated singer , who delivered one of the most iconic songs of his career, Bole Bole Dil Mera Bole from Shola Aur Shabnam, for which Bappida had composed the music, on which , too, showcased one of the finest onscreen dance performances of from his storied repertoire. Paying heartfelt tribute to the legend's legacy, Abhijeet said, “Bappida had begun his career when he was not even 20 years old and he only made music for the youth since then till he was no more. His music was so youthful that it turned even 60-70+ people into youngsters. His music was a miracle – he never composed, he created music.” Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: Kajol, Tanuja, Alka Yagnik, and other celebs reach the late singer-composer's house to pay their last respects

“When he began his career, he was very inspired by R.D. Burman, and to some extent, had begun in his style. However, it was entirely to his talent and credit, that in due course, he stood toe-to-toe with Panchamda. Such a thing had first happened with S.D. Burman and his son, R.D. Burman, and then with Bappida and Panchamda. Bappi Lahiri's body will not remain, but his music will live forever, it's immortal, we can't say that about everybody's songs,” Abhijeet concluded.

RIP, Bappida.