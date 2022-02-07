RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Veteran music director Jatin Pandit recalls fondest memories; says, 'Another Lataji can never be born' [EXCLUSIVE]

With Lata Mangeshkar passing away casting the entire nation in a state of mourning, BollywoodLife decided to get in touch with the legendary Jatin Pandit to revisit the happiest moments he spent with the 'Nightingale of India'