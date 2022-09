Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away today post being in the ICU. He suffered a heart attack while he was working out in the gym, earlier last month. The 58-year-old comedian-actor has left behind his wife and two kids. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi. He did not gain consciousness for more than a month. There have been many stars who have mourned the loss of the great star. Also Read - Raju Srivastav dies at 58: Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs mourn the comedian's demise [View Posts]

Bollywood Life in an exclusive interview with Dipika Chikhlia asked about the comedian passing away. She said that she knew he was into fitness as when she offered him coffee, he was like mei green tea piunga calories kum hai (I will drink green tea as it has less calories). She felt so bad and he was a very thin person. He didn't need to worry about calories. She never had a chance to meet his wife, however. Also Read - Raju Srivastav dies at 58: Navin Prabhakar reveals they planned a tour in America in 2023; shares how the comedian's mentorship helped him [Exclusive]

The actress feels that our society on a broad spectrum is overdoing the health bit which is harming us. She feels sad for his family and feels bad about it. The Ramayan star also said that Raju was a lovely person but he should have been a little more careful At times a fat person can be healthy internally. Fat is not fit but you need to be fit. You should not be obsessed with fitness. Also Read - Raju Srivastav dies at 58: Ravi Kishan recalls the good old days with the comedian, 'During our struggling days...'

The actor who has been working in the entertainment industry, rose to fame post taking part in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge back in 2005. He has also worked in movies like , Baazigar Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya to name a few. He had created a niche for himself in the stand-up comedy world. He was known for his comic jokes on relevant situations related to life. May Raju Srivastav's soul rest in peace and may his family get the strength to bear the loss.