Veteran comedian Raju Srivastava had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He passed away today at the age of 58. It was on August 10 when he had a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital when he said that he was having chest pain when he was running on a treadmill. He had also undergone angioplasty on the same day. As the tragic news broke on social media, Raju's friends and family members remembered the good old memories they had with him. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani's debt, Ali Asgar's kids bullied in school — Contestants who shared shocking personal stories on stage

During an exclusive interaction with Priya Ahuja Rajda of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; the actress spoke about working closely with the comedian. Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: Ravi Kishan, Shekhar Suman and more - here's how the late comedian's closet friends stayed with his family as he battled for life

"I have worked with Raju ji closely in 'Aisi ki Taisi' back in 2007 and we have fond memories of working together back then. He was a very big star and I had just begun my career and as a new comer he never made me feel any less about myself. Later on, he also appeared on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a special track, but unfortunately, I wasn't a part of that particular schedule. But Malav was lucky to work with him and told me how humble Raju ji is. Even post that whenever we met, we exchanged pleasantries and always made an effort to meet each other if we were in the same vicinity", she said. Also Read - Raju Srivastav dies at 58: Johnny Lever remembers comedian as 'an unstoppable workaholic'; shares his tearful wife Shikha called him in the morning [Exclusive]

Advertisement

Check out Raju Srivastava's photo here:

Talking about Srivastava, he was on ventilator support but had gained consciousness post 15 days. Although, on September 1 he had a fever of 100 degrees and was again put on ventilator support.

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava was in the entertainment industry since late 1980s. He got a lot of recognition post taking part in the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge back in 2005. He has also done movies like , Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon among the rest.