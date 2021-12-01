While Sooryavanshi is still rolling in the moolah at the box office and all eyes are next on Singham 3 after the not-so-subtle hint dropped by during the climax of the Akshay Kumar and starrer. However, there's another facet of blockbuster Director Rohit Shetty's cop universe that has remained unexplored – his female cop universe, which he had spoken about a long time ago, but nothing has materialised since then. Well, to get the latest update on his long-pending female cop universe, BollywoodLife got in touch with the filmmaker for an exclusive video interview. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nick Jonas debunks divorce rumours with Priyanka Chopra; Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga and more

Opening up on plans for his female cop universe, Director said, "It'll happen. A 100% it'll happen, but we also have to think that 2 years went in lockdown, Sooryavanshi should've released 19 months ago, so many things have changed that we need to revive, so everything will be needed to be given space. So, it'll happen."

Egging him on further to know if there's a possibility that and will have cameos in Singham 3, the blockbuster filmmaker revealed, "Currently, nothing is decided. I can't comment what will happen as I myself don't know exactly how I'll end the story because a story never ends, it gets forwarded (especially in a franchise), so writing it becomes difficult. If you see Simmba, Akshay ( ) had entered then. If you see Sooryavanshi, we've left the story at such a juncture, where will take it forward. So, till we write that end, till we don't reach there...till then (can't comment) because the story doesn't end."

So, there you have it – the latest on Rohit Shetty's female cop universe straight from the horse's mouth.