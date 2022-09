has seen a lot of highs and lows in his life. The star who has been a part of TV serials and movies has witnessed all seasons. He did not have any idea on what he was supposed to do after a hit film. He did not know that he had to meet producers, and directors and start asking for more work. Television turned out to be something very satisfying as 80% of what he is today is because of television. During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Ronit opened up about how his hit serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay changed and shaped his life. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Harnaaz Sandhu, Palak Tiwari and others from non-film backgrounds who have immense pre-debut hype

Ronit Roy about Kasautii Zindagii Kay moulding his life:

The actor said that, after the success of the serial, there was a time where he wasn't sure what he was going to do. He wanted to work and do more shows. The serial made him who he is today. When asked him if he would like to do this show, he was ready. It changed his life for the better and gave me the kind of success he had hoped for.

About his character Mr Bajaj giving him success from the serial:

In the interview, the actor further revealed that he had no idea it would receive so much of love. Kasautii was a turning point in his career. It came to him as a 3-months role and he somehow got the opportunity to extend his contract to a year. He was always hungry for more work and more shows, so Kasautii was a great opportunity for him, but he did not envision it would give me immense success.

Ronit Roy's story of being casted in Kasautii Zindagii Kay:

The brilliant actor further told us that he was already working on another Balaji show, and Ekta Kapoor approached him with the idea of playing 'Rishabh Bajaj'. It was a role where the character looked young but had salt and pepper hair. So, most others did not want to pursue something like that, but he was ready. It was actually supposed to be a three-month story arc for 'Mr. Bajaj the businessman', but he was called in to the office after a week. He thought maybe the character didn't work out. And when he got there, they told him that three months won't work now, and that they will have to extend the contract to one year.

About life before Kasautii Zindagii Kay and after that:

The actor further said that he was ready to take up work as the opportunity struck. Post Kasautii, he realized many things that he did wrong the first time around. Now he had experience to prove himself as an actor and it gave way to what he has achieved today.