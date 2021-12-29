RRR being postponed or not? Here's the LATEST UPDATE from Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli [EXCLUSIVE]

With Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt scheduled for release merely a week after Jersey, speculation has been growing that it may also be postponed, what with theatres being shut in Delhi and Maharashtra likely to be next