It looks like the dark cycle of delays that had hit the film industry across languages courtesy COVID-19 is slated to rear its ugly head once in the form of the new Omicron variant. The first Bollywood movie and first Indian film in general to fall prey to this is Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey, with no confirmation of its next release date. With Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and scheduled for release merely a week after Jersey, speculation has been growing that it may also be postponed what with theatres being shut in Delhi and Maharashtra likely to be next.

“The anticipation was a lot and just to hold ourselves together in this character, in this look for so many months was the most difficult part of it. The release happening (earlier) would've made it all easy, but obviously we were in a pandemic, not just us, all of us (indicating the entire country). So, I guess, we all went with the flow, and held ourselves together.”

“I'm just waiting for the 7th (7th January 2022). Hope it doesn't get postponed again. I'm like, 'jaldi 7th aa jaye (let the 7th come soon), let it release because we... I want to at least release those emotions, too. We've been travelling with it for three years now. The anxiety had built up, we had the pandemic as Charan said, we had to hold on to our emotions about RRR, so... just... just... just want to release it. I'm sure it's going to like an eruption for both of us (Ram Charan and him) when it releases. It'll be like this explosion of a volcano.”

“To be very frank, I was happy, whenever it was getting postponed because I'd have more time to fine tune the movie, to work on it, but now the work is done, so I obviously don't want it to get postponed again.