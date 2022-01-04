RRR director SS Rajamouli opens up on making a much smaller film after wrapping his next with Mahesh Babu [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In the aftermath of magnum opuses like Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali, RRR and possibly his next, too, with Mahesh Babu has S.S. Rajamouli ever had to quell the desire to make a smaller film, to tread a different path, to just take a break from going big?