Celebrating the success of RRR, Director SS Rajamouli and the stars of the movie, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, along with producer held a grand success meet at the prestigious Sahara Star Hotel at Mumbai's Santacruz airport before a huge media contingent, where several questions about the movie and its massive success were raised. A host of other celebrities also made their presence felt at the RRR success meet, including Rakhi Sawant, who, surprisingly, listed Salman Khan as a major factor behind all the critical and commercial laurels that the SS Rajamouli movie has accumulated.

So, what prompted her to make such a claim? Well, it all boils down to the time when team RRR had appeared on Bigg Boss to promote their labour of love. Opening up on the incident inside the Bigg Boss house, which prompted her to credit for RRR's success in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife at said RRR event, declared, "The entire team (of RRR) had come to Bigg Boss when I was inside (the house as a contestant) and the entire team had taken Salmanji (host Salman Khan)'s blessings before leaving. Salmanji had touched their heads and blessed them (gesturing with a raised hand to recreate the moment) and it (RRR) has now touched ₹1000 crore, see. Salmanji's love is just like that."

Watch Rakhi Sawants entire exclusive video interview below:

When asked who'd win if both Jr NTR and Ram Charan were to enter Bigg Boss as contestants, Rakhi Sawant called both stars her favourites, but after a bit of pause and some laughter, took Ram Charan's name. The trio of Tarak, Cherry and SS Rajamouli also opened up on the possibility of a RRR sequel. While Rajamouli simply said that both NTR and Cherry are extremely hot with the audience due to RRR and a sequel, if at all, would need to cool down till the though of a sequel would be entertained, Jr. NTR was of a completely different opinion. Young Tiger straight out said that that the way RRR ended, and everybody has seen it, everybody wants a sequel, and Rajamouli would be killed if RRR doesn't get a sequel. He flat out certified that an RRR sequel is definitely on the way. What's more, Ram Charan more than agreed to his take.