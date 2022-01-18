Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and , has been delayed yet again, owing to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the effect it might have on theatres functioning smoothly, particularly in the Hindi belt. However, before RRR could be postponed for the umpteenth time, BollywoodLife got in touch with three of its pillars, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan for an exclusive interview, where, among the many topics touched upon, the conversation delved deep into why Bollywood fans have today become disillusioned with the industry's films and especially its stars, but that isn't the case with their South counterparts, who exhibit way more loyalty. Also Read - Bangarraju day 3 box office collection: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's supernatural film completes roaring first weekend