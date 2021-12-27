Earlier, Jai Lava Kusa actress Hamsa Nandini had made a shocking revelation, where she shared some sad yet inspiring news in her latest social media post, revealing that she is battling grade 3 breast cancer. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Hamsa Nandini wrote: “4 months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same.” Now her Jai Kava Kusa costar and Telugu film industry superstar, Jr. NTR, has shared some heartfelt words of support for the actress in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife for his upcoming pan-India biggie, RRR. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walk out hand-in-hand post their dinner date; set major relationship goals by twinning in black [VIEW PICS]

Offering his solidarity to Hamsa Nandini, Jr. NTR said, "I just heard about her (battle with breast cancer). I'm truly, very, very... (sorry) May God bless her with all the energy, may God bless her with all the power she needs to overcome this phase in her life, I'm sure she'll come out of it like a fighter."

Opening up further about her ordeal in her Insta post, Hamsa added, "18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared. Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer). I have made myself a few promises:- I will NOT let this disease Define My Life and that I will fight it with a Smile and Win. I will get back on screen Better & Stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help Educate & Inspire others. And, I will Consciously Celebrate Life & all it has to offer."

Check out her full post below:

Meanwhile, RRR, which is directed by S.S. Rajamouli, and also stars Ram Charan, and , is gearing up for release on 7th January 2022.