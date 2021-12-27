RRR star Jr NTR shares heartfelt message for his Jai Lava Kusa costar Hamsa Nandini as she battles with breast cancer [EXCLUSIVE]

Hamsa Nandini's Jai Kava Kusa costar and Telugu film industry superstar, Jr. NTR, has shared some heartfelt words of support for the actress in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Detouring from the topic of his upcoming pan-India biggie, RRR, Tarak spoke about how he hopes and prays for the actress to receive all the energy and strength she needs.