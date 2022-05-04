When Doctor G was announced with , the star had claimed that it's one of the best scripts he has ever read. Of course that piqued the curiosity of his fans and regular moviegoers alike after the unique title had already generated sufficient interest. To get some more perspective about the movie, we put it's lead actress, Rakul Preet Singh, on the hot seat during an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life. Dropping a hint about the plot and their roles, Rakul said, “Doctor G is Doctor Gynecologists. I think it's one of the most fun scripts that I've read. it's very unique, I can't tell about the story, but let's just say that both of us (Ayushmann and her) are gynecologists.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash starrer KGF 2 breaks another record, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s touching note for Vignesh Shivan

The aforementioned segment of our interview was part of a larger exclusive chat with both Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn for their new movie, Runway 34, which has recently released in theatres. Of course, such conversations seldom stick to the movie on hand, and inadvertently veers toward all and sundry. Just like his heroine, Ajay, too, opened up about one of his forthcoming movies, Maidaan. Opening up about long-delayed film's release date, the superstar said, “I think it should be in the next 3-4 months (the release). A lot of post (post-production) is going, as soon as the post is complete...the film is complete...the moment post-production is complete, it'll come.” Also Read - What to watch on OTT today: Before Doctor Strange 2, update your MCU knowledge with these 7 movies and web series

Watch Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's entire video interview below:

Runway 34 started slow out of the gate at the box office, collecting an alarming ₹3.25 crore nett on day 1, Friday, 29th April. The growth over the weekend needed to come and needed to come in dollops if the , and starrer had any hope of making a fist of it in the long run. The film did grow on day 2, bringing in ₹4.75 crore nett on Saturday, 30th April. That was only half the battle though an all eyes were then trained on day 3 and then its first Monday, day 4. Thankfully, Runway 34 has maintained a strong upward trend at the box office, jumping by about 50% on Sunday, 1st May, with a haul of ₹7.50 crore nett, taking its first weekend total to a respectable ₹15.50 crore nett. Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid bash: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill make it a starry affair [View Pics]

That still wouldn't have been nearly as enough had the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer not maintained a strong hold on day 4, which it certainly has, hauling in ₹3 crore nett on its first Monday, taking its 4-day total to a slightly encouraging ₹18 crore nett. The smart budgeting (₹65 crore including print and adverstising) by Ajay Devgn, who's also the producer and Director of Runway 34, plus a sizeable recovery from satellite, digital, music and other rights, has ensured that the movie doesn't need a huge amount to become a profitable venture in its theatrical run.