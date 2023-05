Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo has released on Disney+Hotstar and it has received crazy reviews from fans. Netizens are mind-blown by this roller-coaster ride made by Homi Adajania. It stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and others in leading roles. The team is currently basking in all the positive reviews and success coming its way. Now, next for Homi Adajania is with Sara Ali Khan. She is going to be the lead in his film Murder Mubarak. While in a conversation with BollywoodLife.com, Homi Adajania spoke about working with Sara Ali Khan and also drew similarities with her father Saif Ali Khan. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and more young stars most promising upcoming new movies

reveals how was it working with

Homi Adajania has worked with Saif Ali Khan in films like Cocktail and more and now he is working with Sara Ali Khan. When asked how was it working with the actress, Homi Adajania said, "It was great fun. I found the similarities were that they have quite a bold sense of humour, enjoying away a good time. Saif is an absolute joy to have on sets as we share a very similar dark space of humour and we get each other easily. So there were similarities with Sara. She has a good sense of humour but she is still young, she is still finding her groove. But very different experiences for sure."

Will Homi Adajania cast Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan in a film?

The ace filmmaker was also asked if he would like to cast Sara and Saif in a film together, to which, he joked, "God, help me." Further adding, "I would love too. It would be great fun. But I would only cast people who would do complete justice to the character and if that is the case, I would go down that road. I won't do it just because they are father and daughter."

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Murder Mubarak also stars , , Vijay Varma , and Dimple Kapadia. Recently, Karishma Kapoor shared pictures from the sets as they completed the shooting schedule of the film.

Going by the starcast and the title of the film, Homi Adajania's next appears to be quite interesting. We await more details on the same.