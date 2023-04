Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is soon going to hit OTT. The title itself suggests that the series is going to be as quirky as it can get. Plus, it is helmed by none other than who has churned out twisted tales like Cocktail, and more. The OTT series that is going to release on Disney+Hotstar stars , , and many more. In a tete-a-tete with BollywoodLife, Homi Adajania got candid about the series, casting and more. Excerpts from the interview here: Also Read - Sara Tendulkar becomes the highlight of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan memes as Shubman Gill, Arjun Tendulkar face off on the field

Tell us something more about Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo...

What has happened with the trailer is that a lot of people are just talking about action. It's sad that we're talking about it that way, but that is because women are doing what we usually see men do and I don't see any reason why it's not just an equal footing, but that is the world now and it will slowly change. Hopefully, we should have gender equality very soon, but the fact is that is why everyone's eyeballs are towards the raw action. It is fun action. They are fearless women and it will be quite brutal if you cross their path the wrong way. But apart from that, there's a lot more. It's a lot to do with the human predicament. You know, when you're faced with the whole concept of attainment of power and politics people play and the manipulation between, within a family, so it's all about that. But it is all about that but on steroids. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan beats the heat in this knitted little green co ord set: fans request her to stop raising temperatures [View Pics]

Where do such quirky ideas come from?

The ideas come very organically and instinctively. I do not over think them, so you will have to blame that on my genes. I will have a chat with my mother about this. But I grew up with very powerful women around me and I was never was taught that that a man or woman are treated differently. It is something I find very difficult for me to wrap my around. How we men have done this power play through history to be able to control one of their own species. It just doesn't make sense to me. It's bizarre. So so for me, when I'm talking about powerful woman, a family where the women are running something like this, it's not like I am thinking like 'oh let me think of a new idea'. For me it is, very organic that the women are running it and men have gone out to work, because that's what thestereotype is. They're living abroad and working abroad and sending money home thinking that 'oh these poor womenn have such a boring existence and are running a small cottage industry', not knowing that they are running the biggest cartel, on this side of the globe and they have the most exciting lives. Also Read - Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan secretly meet at the airport before his match; duo avoids to make it public?

How did Dimple Kapadia come onboard?

'You think I had a choice, or what?' Jokes apart, no no, she is just a great friend, powerhouse of talent and fantastic actor. I am not saying this from any bias but this is one of her best performances so far in her filmography. That's quite a very heavy thing to say. Apart from that I feel, she is someone with whom I have collaborated with initially as a coincidence, then it became a habit and now, if you ask me to make a film with Dimple in it, it wil be incomplete. She is absolute joy to have on sets. We both share this strong yearning to just spread good energy and have good time. So we work together well.

Reasons to watch Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

I think it is high-octane entertainment. It is the most masala outing I have every had. It really has everything in it and the pacing of narrative never gives you a chance to sit and say, 'Okay now what's going happen.' It is always three steps ahead and it has got this lovely galloping tampo to the narrative. For the audience, it will be a joy ride in terms of entertainment, it is wild roller-coaster ride. It is not for faint hearted. Anyone who is cool enough to jump on a roller coaster like this should simply jump on it and go for it.

The ace filmmaker also spoke about working with in his next film and more. Wait for the next piece to get the deets.