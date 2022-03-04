Prabhas has arguably the most money riding on his upcoming movies as compared to that of any other actor currently in all of Indian cinema. There's Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit, of which, only Radhe Shya, is finally ready for release come 11th March. So, what about the others? Well, the good news is that we finally have something on Salaar and that, too, straight from the horse's mouth. Shruti Haasan, who plays the leading lady opposite Prabhas, has graciously offered some insight into the premise and theme of the movie, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Prabhas OPENS UP about criticism on his Hindi diction in Saaho; Sunny Leone SLAMS trolls over daughter Nisha and more

Opening up about working with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, said, "I'm really excited to be a a part of Salaar, first of all, like...really, really excited. I'm so honoured to be a part of a team that's really positive and lovely. It was like, the film has and Prashanth Neel – such big names and a nice part to play (with them), you know. Then, I started to work and get to know them more and I felt, wow...these are really lovely people spend your energy and days with, so I've had a really nice team."

Divulging a bit of insight into the premise, theme and release of Salaar, the actress added, "See, the thing is that with Prashanth Neel, I feel the things is that, even in KGF, along with his large scale action and drama, there's a lot of emotion and human quotient that he beautifully adds in-between – that connect happens and that's why the story works, otherwise, people can just get lost in scale and cars flipping and all that – we've seen that in movies. However, with him, even within the action and drama, there's a core human story he runs so well, and Salaar is also so huge, but it's also so human. And as far as when it's coming out, I can't tell you that, you'll have to ask somebody else (chuckles), hopefully soon, but I can't tell you exactly when."

Well, there you have it – the latest update on Salaar straight from Shruti Haasan herself.