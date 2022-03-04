Salaar: Shruti Haasan reveals the premise and theme of her pan-India film with Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel [EXCLUSIVE]

The latest Salaar update is finally here and that, too, straight from the horse's mouth as Shruti Haasan, the leading lady opposite Prabhas, has graciously offered some insight into the premise, theme and release of the Prashanth Neel directorial