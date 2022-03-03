We have often seen people complaining that music has lost its soul and today there is no originality in music. And now ace musician Salim Merchant too in one of his interviews said that music is losing its originality and today music is only made for Instagram reels. Salim in an interaction with media said," Today, music is made for Instagram Reels. If it’s popular on Reels, then there’s excitement. Even creators are making music that’s pleasing to ears for a short period. That’s sad". Salim even added that earlier the musicians used to put a lot of effort into storytelling but today nothing sort of that happens, he added, " A decade ago, people made stories into films. These days there’s a lot of focus on setup. It’s like ‘let’s do a film with ’. The idea should originate from a story. I don’t find films very exciting nowadays. I shouldn’t be saying it, but it’s the truth." He further said, " That’s why the music of the movies we worked on did very well. Dor wasn’t a big film, but the music did so well. ‘Yeh Honsla’ was recognised. Same with Iqbal, where ‘Aashayein’ stood out. There are a lot of movies where few songs are remembered. There were no social media at that time. It was a very organic phase of life. But I don’t want to complain because there’s a constant change everyone’s going through". Also Read - Kamaal R Khan takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; writes, 'Ab Akki ka Deshbhakti ka bhoot SRK par bhi chadha hai'

Salim even added that if one makes a good song and the film is even average, the song catches the attraction of the audience, giving an example he said, " "Like wasn't a blockbuster but 'O Re Piya' did very well, so were all its songs. So it's not that if the film works, then only the music works. The film needs to get support from its music. It should weave with the story beautifully". Well, we definitely need good music that lasts for a song like it used t be in the golden days. Agree?