Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader, Muhammad of Ghor, in this visual spectacle. Erstwhile Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who won the crown in 2017, is playing the role of Akshay Kumar aka Prithviraj's beloved, Princess Sanyogita in her big-screen BOllywood debut.

Manushi Chhillar reveals something surprising to BollywoodLife

In a fun memory though, Manushi Chhillar recalled a funny behind-the-scenes moment on the sets of Prithviaj during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where she almost pranked her senior costar and Bollywood's notorious prankster, Akshay Kumar, and it has to do with a game of ludo and some gajar ka halwa. So, how did she manage to pull off this nigh impossible feat. Read on to know all about it...

Manushi Chhillar recalls how she 'kind of' pranked Akshay Kumar

Recounting the incident, Manushi Chhillar said, "I managed to like, kind of prank Akshay sir. I'll cut the long story short. We were playing ludo on set and I was winning and finally he said, 'Let's place a bet. Whoever loses will bring gajar ka halwa (carrot pudding) for everybody.' And I got so over-confident since I was winning that I ended up losing that round only. Next day, I got gajar ka halwa, but due to some confusion, it didn't reach him; it reached everyone else. And he was like, 'I'm your senior, you didn't fulfill your end of the bet,' but I was very angry at his team because I think, someone from his team ate the gajar ka halwa (his share) and he didn't get it.

Manushi explains how gajar ka halwa was the crux of the prank

Elaborating her prank, Manushi added, “So, I decided to prank his team and the next day I again got gajar ka halwa, gave it to everyone, but didn't send Akshay sir's share to him. Everyone had, I went on set, and told him 'Sir, I sent it, your team knows,' and pretended like I gave it personally this time outside his van. So, I think, for a minute his team got really scared and thought they had it that day, but then, I burst out laughing and couldn't keep up with the prank. So, yeah, that was a fun memory from the set.”

About Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming the television epic, Chanakya, and the critically acclaimed film, Pinjar. Produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF, Sanrat Prithviraj, earlier titled simply Prithviraj, and introduces ex-Miss World. It's slated to hit theatres on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.