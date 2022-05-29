Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar recalls how she pranked Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's biggest prankster [Exclusive]

Manushi Chhillar exclusively recalled a funny behind-the-scenes moment on the sets of Prithviaj, where she almost pranked her senior costar and Bollywood's notorious prankster, Akshay Kumar, and it has to do with a game of ludo and some gajar ka halwa