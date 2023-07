SatyaPrem Ki Katha has become a hit. It has smoothly sailed into the Rs 100 crore club and is enjoying a good run at the box office. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has not only registered box office numbers, but it has also received critical acclaim in abundance. It would be safe to say that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently the most bankable stars in town. Kartik Aaryan especially is known as the man of the masses. What makes him worthy of this title? Director of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Sameer Vidwans, shares some insights. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan off to his next Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan: even as Sattu of Satyaprem Ki Katha continues winning hearts

Sameer Vidwans heaps praise on Kartik Aaryan

Sameer Vidwans has only good things to say about Kartik Aaryan. He went on to say, "There are two-three qualities about him that make him the man of the masses. Wherever you look at him, the fans who come to take photos with him, he almost makes them feel that he wants to take photos with them. You'll be able to see the same in his body language and he brings the same energy on the sets. He appears so approachable. He will sit with people. He will never go to his vanity van and sit once the shot is over. He will be on the sets, will chat, and talk to the direction team, and lighting team. Will laugh and talk very nicely with people. He has in good terms middle-class values in abundance. 'Uski dimaag mein na vo hawa nahi gayi ki mein koi superstar hoon. Yeh uske dimaag mein hai nai. Usko lagta hai mein actor hoon, yaha pe sab log kaam kar rahe, mein bhi kaam kar raha'."

The filmmaker also added that this quality of Kartik Aaryan of always being approachable also makes him appear 'Boy next door' and that helps him connect with the masses really well.

Sameer Vidwans also shared that when the script was being written, makers only had Kartik Aaryan in mind to play Sattu. His face carries the innocense that was needed for the character of Sattu, said the director. And the same goes for Kiara Advani. He said that he saw Kiara's previous films and felt that there is something about her that nobody knows and that was exactly what was needed for the role of Katha. Plus, Kartik and Kiara's chemistry is perfect.