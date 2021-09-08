Sibling, especially brother and sisters, usually have a cat-and-mouse equation going on, at least while growing up, and if you think celebrities or the kids of the rich and famous are any different, then think again? BollywoodLife recently caught up with Krishna Shroff for an exclusive interview, where she spilled several secrets from her childhood with brother Tiger Shroff, including the big revelation where he would repeatedly convince her that she was adopted, for the longest time, leading to her even questioning their parents about it on more than one occasion. Also Read - Krishna Shroff reveals who's fitter and who's lazier between her and Tiger Shroff; shares VITAL fitness tips for those who can't hit the gym [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Disclosing who was the naughtier among the two, said, "To be honest, I think, Tiger and I, we are so opposite to what we are now. We used to get under each other's skin more than anyone else could. There was a lot of Tom and Jerry happening in the house, you know – him being Jerry, me being Tom because back in the day, I was a lot heavier and he was very underweight."

Letting the cat out of the bag on the one major prank Tiger Shroff would frequently pull on her, Krishna added, ""A 100% I was the more mischievous one, though, honestly, I wouldn't play many pranks on him, but he would always mess with my head and tell me that I'm adopted and I genuinely believed him then when I was little. Every time he said it, I would believe him, it would make me sad and I would like, genuinely question it, (go running) to both mom (Ayesha Shroff) and dad (Jackie Shroff). I'd be like, 'Hello...is this something you want to tell me?' He was more of a cerebral prankster, which is way worse. So, yeah, there was a lot of that going on, but as it annoying as it was back then, I look back and laugh because it was all in good fun."

Watch Krishna Shroff's entire interview below:

Krishna also admitted how Tiger has metamorphosed into the ideal brother and how protected he always makes her feel. These two are really sibling goals, aren't they?