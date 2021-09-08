SAY WHAT! Tiger Shroff made Krishna Shroff believe she was adopted? Latter REVEALS a side of the Ganpath star that no one knows [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

BollywoodLife recently caught up with Krishna Shroff for an exclusive interview, where she spilled several secrets from her childhood with brother Tiger Shroff, including the big revelation where he would repeatedly convince her that she was adopted, for the longest time, leading to her even questioning their parents about it on more than one occasion