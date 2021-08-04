SAY WHAT! Shershaah director compares Kiara Advani to Lady Superstar Nayanthara; says, 'She's so smart and sharp like her' [EXCLUSIVE]

Coming to the casting of Shershaah, BollywoodLife had sat down for an exclusive interview with director, Vishnuvardhan and inquired whether Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were always the first choices for the role. Not only they were, but he also reserved high praise for the latter, drawing similarities her between her and Lady Superstar Nayanthara no less.