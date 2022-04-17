Sanjay Dutt, Yash, and the rest of the cast and crew of KGF 2 are no doubt over the moon at the moment. It was widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 would likely take an earth-shattering opening in every territory across the globe where it opens. Well, it has done just that, first and foremost breaking the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registering the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. And while Sanjay Dutt fans are unquestionably rejoicing in his latest success, they're also looking forward to his other forthcoming releases, with Shamshera being arguably the most hotly anticipated among them.

Well, if you, too, have been waiting for Shamshera or an update on it, then you're in luck as the man himself has finally spoken. During an exclusive interview for KGF 2, we slipped in a query about his film with Ranbir Kapoor, too, and Baba had no hesitation in sharing a bit on the premise of the movie.

Sanjay Dutt's latest, KGF Chapter 2, which also2 stars Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, has taken a bumper opening at the box office, and is expected to enjoy a long and extremely healthy run in theatres across the country.