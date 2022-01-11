is one of the most talented actresses we have in tinsel town. She often leaves us hooked with her power-packed performance, be it Dil Dhadakne Do or Delhi Crime, she has your attention. And now she is all set for Human where he promises you that she has transformed herself totally and this is something he has never done before. Bollwyoodlife had a candid conversation with Shefali where she spoke about doing challenging roles to women being treated as an accessory in films earlier and a lot more. Also Read - Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in Hindi, Shefali Shah’s Human, and more; movies and web series to look forward to this week

To begin we Shefali spoke about the roles that challenge her, " As an actor, my pursuit is to become a different person and not fall into the rut and do something that has worked earlier. I really don't want to be Shefali in any of the roles I do, I will rather be remembered for any of my characters And as far as proving myself, I want to do exciting roles, I don't want to be comfortable. I want to do characters that really pushes me out of my comfort zone and make it believable and that is why I am an actor today.

Adding she revealed that Delhi Crime was her toughest role, " Every character I play, I go with anxiety, I go with I am not sure, I am never complacent and saying that arey I know it and that worked for me. Because when you go with that mindset you grow. Yes, Delhi Crime was very difficult because I was playing a real character, so the responsibility was much higher, maintaining the originality and making it your own."

Shefali was away from work for quite a some time, and she revealed why, " It was a choice, I realised that the kind of work that I want to do will come rarely and I have to wait, so it was the conscious choice I made. All the three men in my house, my husband and my sons always uses to say that mom you could work every day, earn money, be popular, but those things just didn't excite me enough. I got work but it was not something that really pushed me." When asked about OTT boom she said, " Yes OTT has given a lot of good opportunity to everyone, because we talk about actors and not stars, it's not about the rut of talking about only hero and heroine. Here every character is a hero or heroine in their own place".

Of late we have seen Shefali going bold with Ajeeb Daastaans or Once Again with Neeraj Kabi, when asked if she fears judgement of audiences or not, the actress said, " I have never planned my career. I do something that really churns me inside, so if I like it, I will do it. A far as audience is concerned I have only received a lot of love. I understand art is subjective, And sometimes they may not like it and that' s okay. I chose my strict with my instincts. I do take risks , like with Gauri Nath (Human)I have taken a very big risk it's probably the most risky characters I have taken in my career. It's not that I will do some roles in which people will only love me. My audience knows me as an actor and they respect me that. I want to became a character, you may feel what you may feel for the character and that doesn't determine of who as a person I am and that does not worry me at all. It doesn't even occur to me."

Taking about female leads doing powerful characters today she said, " Earlier in 70's there were mostly women centric films made, you talk about Aaradhana, Mamta Aandhi, then there came a phase where female lead was just an accessory in the film. And now again we are in the phase where female are leading with films like Tumhari Sulu, Sherni, Badhai Ho and more.