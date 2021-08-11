Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recall their most difficult scenes; say, 'No actor can tell you how it is to give your life for the country' [EXCLUSIVE]

We wondered how difficult it must have been for Shershaah pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to detach themselves from their the real characters they were enacting in reel life, and how overwhelming it must have been to thrust themselves into such scenarios even if only on camera, and asked them the same in an exclusive interview