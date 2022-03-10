Shruti Haasan has enjoyed a pretty solid career across Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood film industries, with her work being appreciated by critics and the audience from diverse demographics and languages. However, what if we were to tell you that Shruti Haasan had never intended on choosing acting as a proper job, leave alone a full-time career despite being the progeny of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, and, in fact, had merely take up her maiden acting assignment as a means to merely pay for another profession she was interested in pursuing at that time of her life. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey, Jr NTR's RRR, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam; which film will lead at the box office? Experts Answer [Exclusive]

Making the shocking revelation to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview, said, “It was never my plan to be an actress. I don't think even my mother (Sarika) and father (Kamal Haasan) thought I might ever act. I'm not sure if they knew, but I definitely didn't know. When I did my first film, I was very under-prepared, under-trained as my mindset was more attuned toward... like an independent musician – you know, like playing shows. Even I had assisted only once on set for Hey Ram (her father's movie), otherwise, I seldom went on set after school or at other times. It was quite an alien world for me, of course, not so alien that I knew nothing about it, but I don't think visiting your parents' job site prepares you for the job at all.” Also Read - Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and more; which March release are you excited for? [Vote Now]

Elaborating on how the switch happened, “ Also Read - Radhe Shyam star Prabhas says his female fans will fall in love with his character of Vikramaditya