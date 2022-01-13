Ranveer Singh may ace several character on screen, but one role that will remain close to his and his fans' hearts and would be hard pressed to be topped over the course of his career is . Not only was the 2018 movie a blockbuster, but the character and its quirks have also seeped into pop culture, not to mention having made a successful transition into Director 's cop universe with . Now, even though next is Cirkus, again with Rohit Shetty, and the excitement is no doubt high to see what the duo bring together to the table this time, there's already chatter about Simmba 2, particularly with the latter having announced Singham 3 during the climax of Sooryavanshi. Also Read - Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start shooting from this date

Revealing plans about Simmba 2 part 2 in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ranveer Singh said, "God willing it'll definitely happen. It was always intended to become a franchise and I think whenever Rohit sir wants to make Simmba 2, I'll be game because Simmba is my favourite character to play. He's so mischievous, so bratty, he has these wisecracks and one-liners and plays to the gallery and is so flamboyant and so endearing and so tough at the same time...I love being Simmba. It's that mass genre, you know, it's like after having sushi around the world, you need to have dal chaawal (rice and dal) at home – it's like dal roti tadke ke saath (dal and roti with a bit of tadka). I will be ecstatic for Simmba 2, like I said, 'It was always intended to be a franchise,' we can all hope that it happens sooner rather than later."

Ranveer also has 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty, which sees the latter return to the Director's chair after a hiatus of six years, following the hit romantic film, , which had releaed in 2016.