Bollywood actress has joined DID aka Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a judge alongside Remo D'Souza and . BollywoodLife.com had got in touch with the actress on the same and Sonali talked her heart out over resuming work on TV. The actress revealed that she had left a show mid-way a couple of years ago on the same channel. And expressed her sentiments of returning to work. "I think about four years ago, it was a Zee-show only that I had left mid-way. So, in a way, it's very emotional, you know coming back to the same platform."

Sonali Bendre revealed that for DID little masters, she would now be working for about 12 to 15 hours of work. The actress expressed her happiness about the same. Sonali seemed very excited to be in front of the camera all over again. "It's great to be back and to be able to do that kind of work," Sonali told BollywoodLife.com. We asked the gorgeous actress about her son, Ranveer's reaction when he learned that she had taken up DID aka Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. Sonali laughed out loud and revealed, "He is very happy that his mother is working and is out of his hair now." The actress shared that he's a teenager now and hence she added, "He would be saying achha hai maa busy hai. (It's good that mom's busy)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently reported that Sonali Bendre will be returning to acting in films. Reports said that Sonali has been roped in for a Tollywood film that stars Jr NTR in the lead. Yes, you read that right! It was 18 years ago that Sonali had done her last Tollywood film. It marks her comeback to the industry.