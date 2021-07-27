Will Sooryavanshi actor Mrunal Jain follow sister Rashami Desai's footsteps and enter Bigg Boss? Here's what he has to say [EXCLUSIVE]

Uttaran fame Mrunal Jain is all set to wow us with his performance in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He will play the role of the antagonist in the film. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Akash in Uttaran. The actor spoke about how special the show has been to him in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Mrunal said, "Uttaran has been and will always be a very special show for me because that's where my whole career changed. Mrunal had become a brand from Uttaran so I feel that has really helped me boost my career and it's really taken me to the next level. So Uttaran's every scene and every character has been very special to me." Also Read - BREAKING! Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opens up on his next with Farhan Akhtar; says, 'Will put Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan together' [EXCLUSIVE]

Rashami Desai who played the lead in Uttaran is quite close to Mrunal Jain. They make for an adorable brother-sister pair. Mrunal has always stood by Rashami in her dark times. Now, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is climbing the success ladder and brother, Mrunal is all praise for her. He said, "I think so Rashmi herself is a very strong fighter in life. She is one person who doesn't give up on her dreams or standing up for her rights. So I think so that is always going to be there and her journey has been successful. She is not only a talented actress but also a graceful dancer. She has always kept herself grooming and I feel, the kind of work she has done in her career is commendable and she never stopped learning in her life. I think that is the best part of her and whatever said and done, to see her rising just makes me feel proud because her hard work definitely pays off and as a brother, I would be standing all my life with her. "

Mrunal was asked if he would ever be a part of Bigg Boss just like Rashami Desai. He said, "No, never for Big Boss."