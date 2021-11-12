is part of the recently-released web series Special Ops 1.5, which is helmed by . In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the actor spoke about working with his co-star and revealed how he is quite different from what people perceive him to be. Also Read - Special Ops 1.5 web series review: Kay Kay Menon delivers a tour de force in Neeraj Pandey's sparkling spy origin story

He said, “It’s been a delight to work with Kay Kay sir. He’s the most unassuming and the most down to earth person. It’s very contrary to what people think of him. People think he is one angry person to talk to and will come down heavily upon you if you have a conversation with him. He is nothing like that. He's the most kind-hearted, soft spoken and a simple person to talk to. That's what connected the both of us. That’s the way I approach things as well. I also don't go with a preconceived notion of somebody and their personality. I like to break the ice organically however it happens.” Also Read - Suspense and thriller web series and movies releasing on OTT in November-December that will keep you on the edge of your seat

The Mast actor added, “Working with an actor of his caliber raises your standards as well. There is so much that I have learned just being with him and spending time with him off the camera. We spent a lot of time personally as well.” Also Read - Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story - Neeraj Pandey, Kay Kay Menon return with an enthralling prequel; series to start streaming from THIS date

Aftab went on to narrate how the met and said, “It was a very amusing story. We were quarantining in Mauritius for the show. We were locked up in our hotel rooms for two weeks. I just met him in the flight and we had just briefly greeted each other. I was thinking of how to break the ice with him since we would be working together. Of course we had the option of mobile phones but I picked up the hotel landline and started calling him on his room number. It literally reminded us of the pre-mobile phone era when we just had landlines. That's how we all struck a chord – me, Kay Kay sir, Adil sir, Neeraj sir in the confines of our rooms. For 14 days we were stuck in our rooms. How much of TV would you watch, how many books would you read? So, by the time we came out of the rooms, we were like long lost friends. We hugged each other and behaved like long lost friends. We behaved as if we had known each other forever. Those 14 days cemented the relationships for all of us. Once we were on the set it was as smooth as a knife through butter.”

Well, nothing like the good old days of the landline phone.