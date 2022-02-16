Rajkummar Rao has an enviable lineup of movies, including Mr & Mrs Mahi, HIT, Bheed and a couple of others. Recently, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the actor revealed what Mr and Mrs Mahi with is about and when it’ll go on floors; how different his HIT remake will be to the Telugu original and when it’ll release; and how much of Bheed with and Director is complete, what’s it about, if it'll be as hard-hitting as the celebrated Director's earlier works, and also, when it’ll release. Finally, the actor delved deep into the status of Stree 2 and Roohi 2.

Opening up on latest status of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao gave us some extremely heartening news. “Stree 2 toh definitely banegi. Talks are on,” the actor revealed. Well, isn't that an exciting development, after what's been years of back and forth on the sequel to one of Bollywood's best horror movies and hands down the industry's best horror-comedy till date.

Opening up on what Bheed is about and when it's expected to release, said, “Bheed...we are done filming it. It's in post production. It's a film that I am very, very proud of. I really respect Anubhav sir as a maker. I think he tells some beautiful stories in a beautiful way. Yes, it should (release this year itself). It's a social drama and very unique in nature.”

We were also curious to know why he finally decided to bulk up and flaunt 6-pack abs in Badhaai Do. the reason behind his physical change, Rajkummar Rao added, “It was completely for the demands of the character. It's not like I woke up one day and thought that I, too, needed to build my biceps or flaunt 6-pack abs. The role demanded it. It's a very important part of my character's journey and his mental space in the film and when you see Badhaai Do, you'll totally understand why.”

Watch Rajkummar Rao's full video interview below:

Stree had also starred as the female lead, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and in strong supporting roles, and Flora Saini as the eponymous chudail. Amar Kaushik made his feature-film directorial debut with the movie.