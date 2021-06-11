Sunil Grover on the big switch: From being a comic on TV, to making the right noise on OTT [Exclusive]

Sunil Grover is back on OTT with yet another amazing performance. Yes, his new web show, Sunflower is releasing on Friday (June 11). Sunil Grover will be seen playing the role of Sonu Singh and the show also stars Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Kaushaland Shonali Nagrani in pivotal roles. Sunflower is a story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower which is full of quirky characters. The lives of the society members turn topsy-turvy when a mysterious death takes place and all of them come under the police's scanner. Sunil Grover has been making us laugh with his comic roles since so many years and then he surprised us with a completely new avatar in Tandav. Now, he will be seen in Sunflower which is again a different role. The actor spoke about this switch from comic roles to doing OTT shows with different genres.

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Sunil Grover said, "My destiny got me here and to this genre. Nobody knew a few years back that there will be a platform called OTT and it happened. So, no contribution from my end, it was the platform that came up with this amazing idea of telling a story, and luckily I am a part of these times. So its a nice format and we are in good times.”

On the difference between films and OTT content and what is the one aspect that he truly is a fan of when it comes to content on the web, Sunil says, “Films are beautiful and a good medium but sometimes you can't say a few things even if you want to improvise on the scene and you know it will make it better. You have to cut the scene to tell your story in 2 hours or 2.5 hours. However, OTT allows you the freedom and flexibility to be fluid to make something really good.”

Sunil is also happy that his career has got a breath of fresh air with OTT. “I had been comedy since long and playing various characters all in the comedy genre. So this gives me an opportunity to explore a different way of portraying a character which is beautiful, new and fresh for me," says the actor. Sunil Grover also spoke about the lesson he has learnt in his journey in the industry where he began as a comedian and then did movies and is now off to rule the OTT space.

He said, "I would say that the experiences that I gained from various mediums have been a learning. I am lucky that I got an opportunity to do that because as a person and a little bit as an artist, I feel experiencing is the most beautiful thing. To be a part of different kind of set-ups, find yourself, challenge yourself is exciting and enriching and I enjoy that process of pushing oneself and achieve all that one can."