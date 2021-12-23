Sunny Leone has an EPIC reply for people trolling her song Madhuban [Exclusive]

’s new song Madhuban was released yesterday. The song is composed by Shaarib & Toshi, and sung by and Arindam Chakraborty. While Sunny’s fans are loving the track, it has been the news for a wrong reason as well. On YouTube as well as on social media, a section of people is not happy with the song as they feel that their religious sentiments are being hurt. There are many negative comments on the song and people are trolling it. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Sunny and she EXCLUSIVELY spoke to us about the trolls. Also Read - Urfi Javed trolled and complimented at the same time; ‘Galiyan kha rahi hai lekin dressing jo karna hai wo karna hai,’ say fans – watch video

When we asked her what she has to say about the trolls on social media and the negative comments on the song, the actress said, "First of all I have not seen those negative comments, so I don't know what they are. That's usually how I like it and that's usually how I handle it; I don't read negative comments. I think that if the majority of people who are listening and watching the song like it then I have done my job right. Also, there's always going to be a small percentage of people that can't help themselves but say something horrible. But, you know what's so amazing about those trolls that they took the time to watch the video. So, thank you so much for adding one more view to my song, I thank all the trolls out there." Now, that's surely an EPIC answer.

While talking about the response that the song has received, Sunny said, "So far so good. I am really happy that I am a part of such a big song."

Sunny and Kanika had come on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote the song. While sharing the promo of it, the actress had shared, “Watch me and @kanik4kapoor adding spice to the rocking Big Boss house tonight with our new song #Madhuban. Full song out on 22nd Dec on Saregama Music YouTube channel.”