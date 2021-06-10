Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls the day of the late actor's demise, the good times spent with SSR, his unique quirks and more [Exclusive]

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He was one of the finest who could slip into any character, any role with ease. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020 and his untimely demise sent shock waves across the industry. While Dil Bechara was his last film, it was actually Chhichhore that he shot last before he passed away. As it is going to be one year since his death, we got in touch with his Chhichhore co-star Tahir Bhasin who shared some anecdotes from the sets and more. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's father's plea seeking stay on film Nyay: The Justice dismissed by Delhi High Court

When asked about the time they spent on sets, Tahir Bhasin in the interview said, "He was a 90s buff and I know this because Chhichhore college throwbacks where we are playing the younger parts was set in the 90s. So there was always 90s music playing in the vanity van. We had a common makeup area and there was always great music. He was an excellent mimic, an excellent dancer and he was very spontaneous. So there were times when a song would be playing and all of a sudden you would see him go into Shah Rukh mode, some days he would go into Hrithik mode. I remember him bringing that energy of that senior actor on sets and that was very motivating."

Sharing what came to his mind first when asked about Sushant Singh Rajput, Tahir mentioned "Self-made is the first thing that comes to my mind. I remember the very first part that I did in a film, it was a five mins part in Kai Po Che. It was for the first film set I had ever been on. I remember watching that scene with him in the vanity van. It was a great throwback for both of us and it was very generous of him to play that scene, watch it and he made everyone watch it." Further he spoke about what set Sushant Singh Rajput apart from the rest. He mentioned that SSR's life was much more than films as he had diverse interests. "There was so much more to his personality," said Tahir.

In the end, Tahir revealed how he got to know about Sushant's demise. He revealed that he was in the kitchen cooking when he got a call from his home. "As it is we were living in dark times a very ago, but to get a news like that about someone you respected was devastating," he said. Here's Tahir's interview.