Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls the day of the late actor's demise, the good times spent with SSR, his unique quirks and more [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with us, Tahir Bhasin recalled the time he spent with Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Chhichhore and shared some fun anecdotes.