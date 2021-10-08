Taapsee Pannu REVEALS 'the biggest male stars don't take up roles' opposite her; says 'Women are so used to minimum screen space' [EXCLUSIVE]

Taapsee Pannu has made it a habit of portraying strong female characters in layered and relevant female-oriented subjects. However, in a previous conversation, Vidya Balan had mentioned how it was a problem for her to get popular male actors or even newer ones to star opposite her in her kind of movies and we wanted to know if it's the same issued with Taapsee Pannu. So, in a recent exclusive interview for the promotion of her movie Rashmi Rocket, BollywoodLife posed the same question to her, and she didn't mince her words about what a huge problem it is.

“Yeah, yeah, it is a problem and I've been very open about it, it is a problem every time – it has been one consistent problem while casting for a film in which I need an actor to play a part opposite me in a film which is a girl's story. It is so bizarre that guys who are barely one film old have this mindset that, you know, it's not right for them to do a part lesser than a girl in a film as it might just spoil their image. So, I've also had this major issue in casting male actors opposite me in most of the films I've done, which are female driven or at least films that are from the female's point of view. And it takes a very secure actor to take up that job. So, whenever you see an actor who's opposite a female, in a female story, one thing is for sure is that the actor is completely secure because the biggest of big stars don't want to take up that role as they're probably not confident enough to make sure that they'll be evenly there. However, women don't feel this in films where their part is lesser than that of a man. Even in a film like Mission Mangal, where there are five girls and Akshay (Akshay Kumar) on top of it. But I don't think any of us had an issue over who's screen space was more or less. Over years, we women are so used to that minimum screen space that we don't have that insecurity issue. But, strangely, men are not used to it.