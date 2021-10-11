Taapsee Pannu swims against patriarchy in Bollywood; reveals 'actresses of stature now REFUSE to be ornaments in a man's film' [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife caught up for an exclusive interview with Taapsee Pannu, one of the best actresses to voice her opinions against male domination in Hindi movies, and she revealed how actresses nowadays are rejecting bit parts or where they have nothing much to do in male-dominated films