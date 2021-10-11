Male-driven movies have dominated cinema at large across the world, not just in Bollywood, since the inception of the moving picture. But since we'd rather talk about the Hindi film industry for the time being – after all, we are most closely associated with it – BollywoodLife recently caught up for an exclusive interview with , one of the best actresses to voice her opinions against male domination in Hindi movies, and what's being done to gradually change it. Revealing what was music to our years, the actress shed light upon how actresses these days are swimming against patriarchy in Bollywood. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu REVEALS 'the biggest male stars don't take up roles' opposite her; says 'Women are used to minimum screen space' [EXCLUSIVE]

Elaborating how actresses nowadays are rejecting bit parts or where they have nothing much to do in male-dominated films, said, "I think, without really making that as a statement, a lot of actresses are doing that. You can now actually see that actresses of certain stature and calibre refuse to be a mere ornament in a man's film, unless they have something substantial to do. As an actor, it's only fair that you know that the number of scenes don't matter, the impact of the scenes do. If you see lately, actresses who're known for their credibility, have stopped acting in films where there are mere ornaments. You will not see them anymore in those kind of movies. So, it's not really being said in so many words, but, yes, I believe actresses are taking that call now. Right now, you're in the process of getting toward equality, it's still far away, if you give up now, things won't get equal even for future generations."

Taapsee Pannu's next movie is Rashmi Rocket, which will have a direct OTT release on ZEE5.