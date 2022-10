Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has witnessed many a high in her long career, but few can compare to the laurels that came her way for Baahubali. So, it came as quite a shock, especially to all those Tamannaah fans out there, when she had hardly anything to do in the sequel, and theories over why have been abounding till date. Well, no need to keep guessing anymore as Tamannaah herself has finally set the record straight over why her screen time was so massively curtailed in Baahubali 2 as opposed to Baahubali 1, and the reason is nothing like what anyone could've ever imagined in their wildest dreams. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia FINALLY REVEALS why she had such a small role in Baahubali 2; says, 'I was never supposed to be...' [Exclusive]

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her shortened role in Baahubali 2

Opening up on her curtailed role in Baahubali the Conclusion in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "I was never there in Baahubali 2. I was never supposed to be there. My character was only there in part 1. In fact, the three scenes they put out for me in Baahubali 2 was because of how the first film fared, and they were like we cannot not have you now in this film. So, my placement was literally like a cameo in the second part."

Tamannaah Bhatia was well aware of not being in Baahubali 2

Revealing how she always knew she was never supposed to be in the second film, the actresses added, "I was never supposed be there, even when I heard the first script, I was only supposed to be there in the first part. In fact, I don't know I many people know this, but Baahubali was already shot for 1 and a half years when I came on board. so, I was literally the last one entering the train, the Baahubali (part 1) happened and our worlds changed."

So, there you have it. All the ruumours about her role can now finally be put to rest.